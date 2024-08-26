Monday, August 26, 2024
Africa | At least dozens killed in an attack on a village in Burkina Faso

August 26, 2024
Africa | At least dozens killed in an attack on a village in Burkina Faso
Qatari media al-Jazeera says that as many as 200 people would have died in the attack.

Burkina In Faso, dozens have died in an attack on a local village, the country’s authorities say. According to the authorities, the attackers killed several dozen people in the attack on the village of Barsalogho. Several civilians were killed in the attack.

According to the AFP news agency, no group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Qatari media al-Jazeera on the other hand, says that as many as 200 people would have died in the attack. According to the media, an armed group linked to the terrorist organization al-Qaeda claimed responsibility for the attack.

