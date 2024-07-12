Africa | At least 21 students died and several dozen were injured after a school collapsed in Nigeria

Africa|According to residents, the school collapsed after three days of heavy rains.

In West African In Nigeria, at least 21 students died and around 70 were injured after a school collapsed in the central part of the country on Friday, a spokesman for the Red Cross told the AFP news agency.

The cries for help of those buried there could be heard from the ruins. Excavators were used to try to rescue the victims, and the students’ parents desperately searched for their children.

An injured person was being treated at the hospital Wulliya Ibrahim.

“I had been in class for no more than five minutes when I heard a voice and the next thing I found myself here,” he said.

“There were many of us in the class, we wrote our tests,” he added.

Building collapses are quite common in Nigeria due to, among other things, poor quality building materials.