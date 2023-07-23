Africa | At least 12 were killed and 21 injured when an apartment building collapsed in Cameroon

The four-story building partially collapsed on top of another residential building.

in Cameroon In Africa, at least 12 people were killed and 21 injured when an apartment building collapsed in the country’s business center Douala early Sunday. The injuries of five of the injured are serious, officials said.

The four-story building partially collapsed on top of another residential building after midnight local time. The personal injuries were made worse by the fact that the residents were at home and sleeping.

Douala City Councilor Charles Elie Zang Zang added that rescue services were searching the ruins for survivors on Sunday.

Five people died in similar circumstances in Douala in 2016. At the time, the cause of the accident was assessed as an apparent violation of building regulations.

In the same year, local authorities identified around 500 buildings in Douala with a population of nearly three million that were at risk of collapse.