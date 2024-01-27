MWith admirable consistency, the Metropolitan Museum in New York has been striving for some time to critically question its collection history and thus also Western art history in general.

The process began at the latest with the temporary decorations of the large niches on the main facade by artists with mostly non-Western origins and extended to spectacular special exhibitions such as that of the African slave Juan de Pareja from Velázquez's environment. This autumn, after years of renovation, the Old Master Wing was reopened.

Dynamic and creative

This was used for a new hanging in which, very similar to the inauguration of the MoMA extension building in 2019, associations and dialogues were created through freely chosen chronological, geographical and cultural comparisons, which were sometimes illuminating, sometimes wild, sometimes misleading, but always are entertaining.

The aim is to revise traditional master narratives and the claim to the dominant culture of European art. This doesn't always work, for example when Francis Bacon's self-portraits are in a room with late medieval icons or Cézanne pictures and portraits from Picasso's pink and blue phases hang in the El Greco room. There can no longer be any talk of dialogue here, as the Old Masters only serve to better understand modernity through such pseudo-morphological connections.



More revealing of early modern art and culture, however, are the combinations of ancient Dutch with the richly ornamented images of today's Latin America, which illustrate how dynamically and creatively these cultures interacted with their imperialist colonial masters and did not completely abandon their identity.







The placement of the second-century marble bust of a Syrian woman in the center of the large Tiepolo Hall is also well chosen. Remarkably, in his cycle of the triumphs of Marius in Africa, Tiepolo does not emphasize the alleged otherness of this Roman general's opponents and foregoes the exotic robes that are otherwise so often found in his pictures. The African bust now seems to confirm Tiepolo's depiction, as it differs only slightly from comparable examples from Roman antiquity and Byzantium.

No equal exchange

That brings us to “Africa and Byzantium,” the Met’s latest attempt to rewrite the Western canon. However, the title is misleading because the cultural exchange examined by the exhibition is limited to North Africa and thus largely to the Byzantine Empire and the Mediterranean, although interaction with the Nubian and Ethiopian kingdoms is also taken into account.



Chronologically, the exhibition extends to the early modern period and even to the present, but the focus is always on the examination of the Byzantine legacy. Therefore, the distinct African physiognomies of the Egyptian bust of an African child from the third century or that of the anthropomorphic Algerian oil lamp from the second century are exceptions.







An equal exchange probably did not take place. In most of the examples in the exhibition, such as Egyptian carpets or Nubian murals, people of African descent stand next to Europeans without distinction except for their skin color. There are also several apparitions in the exhibition, such as the Syrian woman from the Tiepolo Hall with her hair pinned up, for example in a mosaic from Carthage dated to the fifth century.

With a feeling for still situations

The spread of Islam from the seventh century onwards began a long phase of coexistence between religions and cultures that we can only dream of today. There was an active cultural transfer, which was also expressed in the collecting of objects. The monasteries of Lalibela in Ethiopia have richly ornamented metalwork from the time of Mamluk rule, such as a candlestick on which “Mohamed” is prominently written.

The Met has received numerous loans from these North African monasteries in particular. Particularly spectacular is the icon of Mary from St. Catherine's Monastery in Sinai, which dates from the sixth century and is considered one of the earliest surviving icons ever. Since it was painted in encaustic, i.e. with pigments bound in wax, the colors still have great intensity and the figures have an impressive presence.

The artist must not only have been trained in theology, but also demonstrated a feeling for still situations. He kept the two elegantly moving angels transparent as ethereal beings and gave them a different physiognomy than the saints over whom they hover. He therefore chose different styles to express the differences in the nature of the figures depicted. But this reading of the icon probably wouldn't mean much to the monks of St. Catherine's Monastery, which is after all the oldest still inhabited monastery in Christianity. The abbot was present at the opening of the exhibition in New York to consecrate the room and image in a celebratory ritual. For him, this picture is less a sophisticated work of art than, above all, a powerful cult object.

Thanks to the current wide-ranging opening and revision of master narratives, museums like the Met are increasingly having to prepare for similar events. Because of diversity, the sublimation process of Western art history that has been pushed forward for so long in the white cube of the museum is put into perspective, and cheap aesthetics now coexist with other meanings and narratives.

Africa and Byzantium. In the Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York; until March 3rd. The catalog costs $65.