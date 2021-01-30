Africa Already 200,000 people have fled the violence in the Central African Republic: “The situation is apocalyptic”

The presidential election in late December has brought the country to the brink of chaos.

Even 200,000 people have been forced to flee the violence in the Central African Republic since the December 27 presidential election, according to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR). Nearly half of the fugitives have moved to neighboring Congo and some to Cameroon.

According to the news agency Reuters, the presidential election led to violence. The election was won as expected Faustin-Archange Touadéra, elected for a five-year extension with a 53% vote.

Central Africa the republic is a state of less than five million inhabitants, which, despite its abundant natural resources, ranks second in the world after the Niger in the statistics of human development. The country drifted into anarchy in 2013 in the civil war that began when the president François Bozizé was overthrown.

Touadéra is supported by Russia and Rwanda. Russia flew a capital of 300 troops to the capital, Bangui, to secure the election. There are also UN troops in the country.

The Central African Republic’s army is cracking down on rebels who will not accept the elections, which are considered rigged. Former President Bozizé was not nominated in the election.

“Refugees have told UNHCR they fled in panic after hearing about the shooting and having to leave their belongings,” the organisation’s spokesman said. Boris Cheshirkov told news agency Reuters.

Reuters reached the capital Bangui from the former Prime Minister of the Central African Republic Martin Ziguelen, which received the third most votes in the December presidential election.

Ziguele confirmed that there are battles all over the country on a daily basis. They hinder internal mobility.

“I can’t leave Bangui without a heavily armed army security convoy. Imagine what it is like to have citizens, ”Ziguele told Reuters by phone.

“Add to this the state of emergency and the curfew, the situation is apocalyptic.”

The African International Conference on the Great Lakes Region, a member body of 12 member states, called for a ceasefire and rebels to end the siege of the capital Bangui. According to Reuters, the conference also intends to ask the UN to lift the arms embargo imposed on the Central African Republic in 2013.

Fights also hamper the delivery of humanitarian aid, as internal transport links do not work, said the refugee organization UNHCR.

This is leading to deplorable conditions in the Central African Republic refugee camps in Batafango and Bria. According to the UNHCR, diseases such as malaria and diarrhea are becoming more common, and the most desperate refugees have consented to sex for food.

Former Prime Minister Martin Ziguele hoped that the number of peacekeepers would be increased. The same demand has been made by the UN Mission in Bangui. Above all, however, dialogue is needed.

“Military intervention is not the only solution to this economic and humanitarian crisis that threatens to derail one of the world’s least developed countries,” said Zigule.