Africa | Almost 20 dead already in Uganda’s landfill landslide

Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni has ordered an investigation into why people have been allowed to live too close to the mountains of waste.

Huge The death toll from the landslide that occurred at the landfill in the northern part of Uganda’s capital Kampala has already risen to eighteen, the police said on Sunday.

According to Ugandan media, land masses buried houses, people and livestock on Saturday in the Kiteez area, where all the capital’s waste has been transported for decades. Fierce torrential rains set the earth in motion.

The Mayor of Kampala Erias Lukwagon rescue operations were still ongoing on Sunday and the number of victims may increase.

Two thousand people have been evacuated from the danger zone. President of Uganda Yoweri Museveni has ordered an investigation to find out why people are allowed to live too close to the mountains of waste.

According to Museveni, the families of those killed and injured in Turma will receive compensation from the state.

Uganda and other regions of East Africa have recently been hit by heavy rains.