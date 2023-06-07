





Africa 7 Days

The countries of the BRICS economic bloc – Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa – will prepare to hold the summit of heads of state, scheduled for the end of August in South Africa. But during a recent meeting of foreign ministers held in Cape Town, attention turned to the presence at the summit of Russian President Vladimir Putin, due to the arrest warrant issued against him by the International Criminal Court and which did not would allow you to leave your country.