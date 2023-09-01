The death of Yevgeny Prigozhin leaves in limbo what may happen to some countries in Africa. The Wagner mercenary group has had a presence since 2017 on the African continent and has sought to expand Russian policy through control of territory. One of the biggest challenges for Russian President Vladimir Putin will be finding a leader who can finance paramilitary operations, but who does not directly challenge his regime as Prigozhin did.

