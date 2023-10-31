In the current crisis between Israel and Hamas, Egypt is receiving special attention. This North African country shares borders with Israel and Gaza and its president, Abdelfatah al-Sisi, finds himself in a delicate position: he must reconcile the support of his population for the Palestinians, the defense of national sovereignty and pressure from Israel. to accept refugees in the Sinai Peninsula. In Africa 7 Days we analyze the relationship between Egypt, the Palestinian cause, Israel and Hamas.

