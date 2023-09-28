A dozen African heads of state traveled to New York to participate in the 2023 United Nations General Assembly which took place from September 19 to 26. In their speeches, African leaders addressed various topics such as the reform of the international political system, particularly the United Nations, as well as issues related to global governance and coups d’état in West Africa. In this edition of Africa 7 days we analyze his statements.

