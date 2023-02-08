The first summit in eight years between Madrid and Rabat took place after the Spanish government accepted Moroccan conditions on the status of the disputed Western Sahara. In recent years, the relationship between Spain and Morocco has gone through severe crises, but in May 2021 tensions reached their peak. In this episode of Africa 7 days we analyze the most critical recent events of the link between these countries.
