In Mali, more than 80 organizations and political parties have issued statements demanding that the military junta hold presidential elections as soon as possible. This after the conclusion, on March 26, of the 24-month transition period established in 2022 to restore democracy in the country. The military had already reneged on its promise to hold elections in February this year without announcing a new date, once again creating uncertainty among Malians.