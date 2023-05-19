The UN has confirmed that the Malian Army and foreign soldiers, apparently Russian mercenaries from the Wagner paramilitary group, executed hundreds of civilians in Moura, a town in the center of the country. The events occurred between March 27 and 31, 2022 during an anti-jihadist raid in the area. Media and DD organizations. H H. They had already denounced the massacre, now corroborated by the United Nations in a report published after several months of waiting.

