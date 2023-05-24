





The Brazzaville Foundation, led by French businessman Jean-Yves Ollivier, is behind the mediation project between Moscow and Kiev, led by six African heads of state who offer to bring peace to Ukraine and act as intermediaries between the presidents Vladimir Putin and Volodímir Zelenski to resolve the conflict. The proposal was unveiled to the public by South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, and we discuss it in this edition of Africa 7 Days.