





13:37 Women wait at the border with Chad, hoping that their relatives fleeing the war in Sudan will arrive safely on November 7, 2023. © El Tayeb Siddig – Reuters

Since April 15 in Sudan, the war between the regular Army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (FAR) has claimed the lives of more than 9,000 people, according to the NGO Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project, although it is considered that the figure is underestimated. The conflict has also displaced more than seven million people and caused the destruction of much of the country’s infrastructure. In Africa 7 Days we analyze the impact of this conflict.