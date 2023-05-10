Democratic Republic of the Congo is experiencing one of the worst disasters in recent years. The country is trying to deal with the damage caused by the intense floods that have left some 400 dead and dozens missing. The region regularly suffers from this type of phenomenon during the rainy season, between March and May. The disaster comes two days after other floods also killed at least 131 people in the north and west of neighboring Rwanda.

