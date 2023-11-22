Sierra Leone, one of the most impoverished countries in the world, located in West Africa, has been dealing with great instability for several years and today faces major challenges such as corruption, inflation and unemployment. Both economic and political problems play a crucial role in the increase in drug trafficking. As a result, the synthetic drug ‘kush’ is on the rise, having a devastating impact on youth. We address it in this edition of Africa 7 Days.

