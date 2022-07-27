Sergey Lavrov visited the Republic of the Congo, Uganda and Ethiopia to reassure his partners about grain exports. Many African countries depend on Russian and Ukrainian grain and are concerned about the consequences of the conflict, as around 40% of African grain reserves are exported from Russia and Ukraine. Lavrov also touched on the agreement signed between Moscow and kyiv to allow the export of 20 to 25 million tons of grain blocked in Ukraine.

