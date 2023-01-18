We dedicate this edition of Africa 7 days to an unprecedented artistic initiative in Colombia: a novel adaptation of The Magic Flute, Mozart’s famous opera, in special collaboration with the Congolese lyric singer Serge Kakudji. An original proposal from the Kitambo Foundation, which works to bring Africa and Latin America closer through art, produced in conjunction with the Teatro Colón and the Bogotá Philharmonic Orchestra.

