In Ethiopia, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed took office for a five-year term after his party won the disputed elections last July. During his inauguration, the president blamed the rebels in the Tigray region for the conflict that erupted 10 months ago and that has overshadowed his mandate while expanding to neighboring regions and increasing the number of displaced people.

Recently, the Government of Ethiopia expelled seven United Nations workers who sounded the alarms about the blockade of access to humanitarian aid in Tigray, accusing them of meddling in the internal affairs of the country. The event prompted condemnation by the UN, which insisted that this can make aid operations more difficult, just as some 5.2 million people in the Tigray region require urgent assistance.

