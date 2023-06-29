Since 2017, the Russian paramilitary group Wagner has a presence on African territory. The Russian military has served to protect the regimes of different countries in exchange for absolute control of their resources. From advertising to mining, going through business, the presence of the Wagner Group is evident in at least 15 African countries such as Mali, Libya and the Central African Republic, among others. What is the reason for the presence of this army in Africa?

#Africa #days #importance #Africa #questioned #Wagner #Group