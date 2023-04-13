A new migratory crisis is experienced in the African continent. Between January and March this year, 4,677 migrants expelled by Algeria ended up in the city of Assamakka, the first town across the border with Niger, in the Sahel region, south of the Sahara desert. There they are left to fend for themselves, deprived of shelter, health care and protection. An unprecedented situation, according to the organization Doctors Without Borders. We cover it in this program.

