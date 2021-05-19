In rural Nigeria, the geographic location and lack of sanitary facilities make it difficult to purchase medicines. That is why a Nigerian company designed the Gricd Frij, a cooler for storing and transporting fragile medicines and blood samples. The cooler has a connected system that allows real-time transmission of data, such as location and temperature. The peculiarity of the Gricd Frij is that it works with solar energy, which ensures the preservation of medicines even in areas with difficult access to electricity.

