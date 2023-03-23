Cyclone Freddy claimed the lives of more than 500 people in the south of the African continent, most of them in Mozambique, Madagascar and Malawi, a landlocked country and one of the most impoverished in the world, which is now facing a potential humanitarian crisis. The cyclone formed in early February in Australia and traveled more than 8,000 kilometers over the Indian Ocean. One of the longest and most durable ever recorded and that today leaves enormous human and material damage in its wake.

