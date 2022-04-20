After months of negotiations, on Thursday, April 14, the government of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced the signing of an agreement with Rwanda to send asylum seekers to this country who cross the English Channel seeking refuge in the United Kingdom. An unprecedented decision in Europe that has been described by human rights organizations as cruel and ineffective.

Asylum seekers will be housed 6,400 kilometers from London, in Rwanda, where their applications will be examined and, in the best of cases, if they are granted refugee status, it will be to reside in Rwandan territory, not to return to the United Kingdom. United. The policy has drawn strong criticism against Boris Johnson’s executive.

#Africa #days #controversial #agreement #Rwanda #relocate #asylum #seekers