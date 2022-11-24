The Qatar 2022 World Cup has begun and 32 teams from around the world will compete for a month so that only one can take home the victory along with the cup. Of these teams, five are African: Senegal, Morocco, Cameroon, Tunisia and Ghana. In this edition of África 7 Días we analyze together with our chronicler from the Sports section, Rodrigo Sedano, the possibilities that African teams have within this world sports tournament.

