In the Democratic Republic of the Congo, the M23 movement, made up of former Congolese army soldiers, launched an offensive in the east of the country, managing to gain even more ground. The insurgents are about 40 km from the city of Goma, causing the displacement of tens of thousands of people. Meanwhile, Congolese President Félix Tshisekedi has called for vigilante groups to defend the country, and many young people in Goma say they are ready to go to war.

#Africa #days #Tensions #rise #Democratic #Republic #Congo #neighbor #Rwanda