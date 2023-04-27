The situation in Sudan continues to deteriorate and the country has entered a deep crisis: explosions, air strikes and shootings have not stopped in Khartoum, the capital, and other cities; water and electricity are cut off, the telephone network damaged, and food in short supply. The escalation of violence that began on April 15 has left more than 500 dead and 4,000 injured, most of them civilians.

