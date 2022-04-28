In Tunisia, more than 200 sub-Saharan refugees, mostly Sudanese and Eritreans, have been camping for several days in front of the offices of the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR). They affirm that their rights are not respected in this North African country and ask that the agency evacuate them from the territory. In this edition of Africa 7 days we spoke with the Tunisian human rights activist Saadia Mosbah, who gave us an overview of the situation.

