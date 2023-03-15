Migrants from sub-Saharan Africa in Tunisia are victims of extremely violent racist abuse, which is why many try to flee by signing up for voluntary return lists to their countries, while others try to reach Europe at all costs. The situation has worsened since President Kaïs Saied gave a speech against the presence of sub-Saharan migrants, causing an increase in attacks against these people.

