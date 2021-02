Diplomat Luca Attanasio was killed in an armed attack on a United Nations convoy near the town of Kanyamahoro, a few kilometers north of the eastern city of Goma. Local reports indicate that the driver and the ambassador’s escort also died, and other members were injured. Attanasio, 43, had been the leader of the Italian mission in Kinshasa since 2017 and was later appointed ambassador to the African country in 2019..