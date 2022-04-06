The holy month of Ramadan for Muslims began on Saturday, April 2. Traditionally, the faithful fast from sunrise to sunset, while dinners are usually festive and shared with the whole family. But this year rising prices in several countries overshadowed the holiday. The shooting of costs is the consequence of the war in Ukraine, although this is not the only cause. We explain it in this edition of Africa 7 days.

#Africa #days #Rising #prices #overshadow #Ramadan #celebrations