Ethiopia announced that it will continue with the filling of the Renacimiento dam, a 5,000 million dollar project that aims to become the main hydroelectric source in Africa. But the talks that together with Sudan and Egypt are carrying out with the African Union medication are not moving towards an agreement. The dam is located on the Blue Nile, a tributary of the Nile River on which several African countries depend. The dispute has highlighted the debate over how much water from the river can be used by each country for its benefit. .

