The Muslims of the world live the first days of Ramadan, the most important commemoration for Islam, which consists mainly of a month of fasting and prayer. This holy month is marked this year by prevention measures against Covid-19. It is estimated that about half of the population of the African continent profess Islam, that is why this celebration is strongly felt in different countries, such as Senegal, where hundreds of faithful gathered in the Massalikoul Djinane mosque, which has the capacity to host 30,000 faithful, one of the largest in West Africa.