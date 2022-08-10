Kenya is experiencing decisive presidential, legislative and local elections in a context of strong political unrest and a high increase in the cost of living. After a 0.3% decline in GDP due to the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020, the Kenyan economy started to recover in 2021, however, in 2022 fuel and food prices skyrocketed. In this edition of Africa 7 days we analyze the expectations of Kenyans ahead of the general elections.

