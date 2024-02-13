





13:20 Kenyan President William Ruto (R) during a ceremony to mark 60 years of the country's independence, on December 12, 2023 in Nairobi. © Luis Tato / AFP/Archive

In this episode of Africa 7 Days we explore how Kenyan President William Ruto persists in leading a security mission in Haiti, despite the judicial block issued by a Nairobi court. We analyze how this mission, supported by the United States, the UN and requested by the Haitian Government, aims to restore peace and security in the midst of gang violence in the Caribbean country, although it faces rejection in both Kenya and Haiti.