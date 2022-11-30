At the age of 80, Teodoro Obiang Nguema became the president of Equatorial Guinea for the sixth consecutive time, after obtaining 94.9% of the votes in the last elections held in the only Spanish-speaking African country. With his re-election, Nguema breaks the world record for being the president who has been in power for the longest time, since 1979. Who is this controversial president who is expected to command at least 7 more years? We address the issue in this edition of Africa 7 days.
