In Sudan, the Army and the Rapid Support Forces (FAR) paramilitary movement clashed in an armed escalation after accusing each other of having attacked their respective units, which has plunged the country into chaos and fear, and has exacerbated its volatile state. situation. The rivalry between the head of the paramilitaries, General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, known as ‘Hemedti’, and General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, head of the Army and de facto leader of Sudan, explains the origin of this conflict.