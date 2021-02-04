With more than 30,000 deaths and more than one million infections, South Africa is the country most affected by Covid-19 on the African continent. The Government hopes to vaccinate 70% of the population in the coming months, prioritizing risk groups, including people who suffer from obesity. One third of South African men and two thirds of South African women are overweight, and those in this population have been disproportionately affected by the virus. Our correspondents analyze this link between obesity and Covid-19 in the African nation. .