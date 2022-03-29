From March 21 to 25, the ninth World Water Forum was held in Dakar, the Senegalese capital. Thousands of participants from all over the world – including several ministers and heads of state – came together to seek answers to the challenges posed by the management of water resources. For the first time the forum is held in sub-Saharan Africa, where 40% of the population does not have access to basic water services, according to the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD).

