In Mozambique, survivors of a jihadist attack in the city of Palma entered the port of Pemba by boat, located 200 km from there. More than 8,000 people have been displaced after the attack registered a week ago in that northern territory of the country. The African Union called for coordinated international action to confront what it called “an urgent threat to regional peace and security,” while the World Food Program suspended operations in the area, as did the French company that was carrying out large projects. of gas exploitation.

