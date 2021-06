In this edition of Africa 7 days we talk about the fight against jihadism in the Sahel. The French Army confirmed the death of Baye Ag Bakabo, the Al-Qaeda leader responsible for the kidnapping and murder of two French journalists in 2013. The news comes just days after President Emmanuel Macron announced his decision to end the operation Barkhane and that French troops, now operating in the region as part of international efforts, be withdrawn. .



