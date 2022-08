Nearly 7 million Senegalese were called to the polls for parliamentary elections considered a test for President Macky Sall. These elections intend to renew the 165 seats of the Legislative, until now largely controlled by the presidential side. In this edition of Africa 7 days we explain, from the hand of our correspondent in Dakar, why these legislative elections are crucial.

