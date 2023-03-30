Following the US-Africa Leaders Summit held last December in Washington, the African continent has received visits from several high-ranking US personalities. After Secretary of State Antony Blinken and First Lady Jill Biden, it is now Vice President Kamala Harris who is visiting Africa. With this new trip, the Joe Biden administration confirms that he has no intention of leaving the continent under the influence of Russia and China.

