The Sahel continues to be the scene not only of deadly terrorist attacks, but also of diplomatic tensions between various powers with the withdrawal of the French military presence and the deployment of new international actors such as Russia. The security crisis in this territory, as large as Europe and covering five countries, dates back to 2012 when an independence uprising broke out by the Tuareg peoples in Mali. We address it in this edition of Africa 7 days.

