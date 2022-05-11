“Land. Life. Legacy: from scarcity to prosperity”, is the motto of the COP15 in Abidjan, the capital of Côte d’Ivoire. An event in which representatives of the 195 member countries of the United Nations Convention on Biological Diversity will seek to agree on a series of objectives in order to stop the spread of desertification, which threatens 40% of the planet’s land surface.

Due to climatic variations and human activities, desertification is a problem that is worsening in many regions. Currently, the most affected areas are the Sahel in West Africa and the territories of China and Australia.

In the Sahel -where the food production system is mainly based on agriculture- the lack of rain and the consequent desertification have dramatic consequences for the 44 million inhabitants of the area, causing a decrease in agricultural yields, a reduction in resources drinking water, loss of livestock and food insecurity.