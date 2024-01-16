Last week, a group of lawyers led by South Africa attended two days of hearings at the International Court of Justice in the Netherlands, the UN's highest judicial body. Pretoria accuses Israel of genocide against the population of Gaza. For more than three hours, South African lawyers presented evidence in support of the accusation, while Israel argued that it was baseless. In Africa 7 Days we review the main points of South Africa's argument.

