





Supporters of the political group Actions Audibles pour la Bonne Gouvernance (AABG) gathered in Kinshasa, DR Congo, on November 19, 2023, to attend outgoing president Félix Tshisekedi's first campaign rally.

The Democratic Republic of the Congo, the largest country in sub-Saharan Africa, has begun its electoral campaign to choose the next president. Nearly 44 million voters are registered to participate in the December 20 election, in a country with a population of around 100 million people. Mining, freedom of the press, energy and the economy are some of the crucial issues at stake. However, the greatest challenge persists in the east of the country: war.