After marathon elections and under heavy security measures, former President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud was elected Somalia’s president for the second time. Mohamud, who was head of state between 2012 and 2017, prevailed over the outgoing Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed, known as Farmaajo. The elected leader will face several challenges, including an impoverished economy: 71% of the population lives on less than $1.90 a day, while the country is going through one of the worst droughts in decades.

