Ghana, a country located in western Africa, received 600,000 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine made by the AstraZeneca laboratory and the University of Oxford and produced in India, marking the start of the largest acquisition and distribution operation in history. , supervised by the UN, which seeks an equitable distribution of the drug among countries. The batch arrived at the Accra airport on February 24 and the country’s president, Nana Akufo-Addo, received the first dose. .